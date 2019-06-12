SSPDF & SPLA-IO urged to vacate civilian buildings

The Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism says both government and opposition forces are still occupying civilian buildings.

CTSAM-VM said the SSPDF is occupying 52 civilian buildings while the SPLA-IO is occupying two in the country.

The permanent ceasefire states that all forces must vacate civilian buildings that have occupied, including schools, hospitals, and homes.

According to the ceasefire monitoring body, most of these illegally occupied buildings are in the Upper Nile and Equatoria.

In a statement issued yesterday, the chairman of CTSAM-VM – Maj. Gen. Desta Abiche – urged the parties to treat this task as a matter of urgency and vacate civilian facilities immediately.