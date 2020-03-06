SSPDF suspends rotation of peacekeepers from Asian countries

The South Sudan People’s Defense Force has ordered UNMISS to suspend rotation of peacekeepers from Asian countries, the army spokesperson has said.

On 3rd March, the Chief of Defense Forces, Gabriel Jok Riak asked UNMISS to suspend the movement of peacekeepers from China, Cambodia, India, Nepal, and South Korea, until further notice.

However, the reason for the suspension of rotation of the UN peacekeepers in the country has not been revealed.

Some media outlets quoted the order as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak in china and other countries.

However, the SSPDF army spokesperson denied the claim.

Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang said the directive is based on security reasons.

“The reason why the rotation of UNMISS personalities need to be suspended is not because of coronavirus that is a very important correction to make and it is true the letter directed,” said Gen. Lul Ruai.

“It is written to the UNMISS force commander for security reasons that am not able to share with listeners of Eye Radio.”