2nd March 2020
State lawmaker decries unfair treatment by the national government

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 4 hours ago

Torit State Legislative Assembly building | Credit | Ijoo Bosco/Eye Radio

A former state legislator in the defunct 32 states is demanding the national government to give them $65,000 each after 

the National Members of Parliament received $25,000 each for health insurance last week.

This is the second payment they got in two years. In 2018, they were given about $40,000 each as car loans.

But according to a Member of Parliament representing Wulu Constituency in Lakes State Legislative Assembly, the national government is not treating the state legislatures the same.

Hon. Shadrack Bol Machok said state MPs should also be accorded the same services as national MPs since they all represent their people in the government.

The legislator said most of the state MPs commute to work on boda-boda like ordinary citizens making them a “laughing stock.”

The MP argues that according to the Emolument Act of 2010, all constitutional post holders are supposed to receive the services that are being provided “selectively.”

“It is not just health insurance, let us start with the car loan then we will come to the issue of medical insurance. So we have been waiting for $40, 000, since 2018,” said the legislator.

“We have a committee in Juba, among them are the speakers of the 32 states another member, so they have been following up the payment of this money to the MPs of  State Assemblies and in total, we are around 769 MPs. ”

Currently, there are 769 State members of the parliament of the former 32 States plus Abyei Administrative area.

