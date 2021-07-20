State Minister’s bodyguard killed in Yambio

The bodyguard of the state Minister of Health in Western Equatoria has been killed.

The incident happened Monday night when armed men reportedly attacked the home of minister James Ado.

According to an official, the armed men shot the bodyguard after they tried to break into the house through the window.

They later ran away.

The deceased has been identified as Karlo Butrus, who was in his mid-thirties.

“The armed group stormed the house of Hon. James Ado while he was out of the state. They shot his bodyguard,” William Baiki, the State Minister of Information confirmed.

