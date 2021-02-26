Striking Aweil health workers resume work

Healthcare workers employed by an international organization at Aweil Civil Hospital have resumed work after a three-day strike over unpaid benefits.

The more than 400 staff of the medical charity, Médecins Sans Frontières or MSF were protesting a move to slash their accumulated benefits using what they describe as a new tax code.

They say they were notified that their benefits will be subjected to tax as per the 2009 Taxation Act.

But the clinicians and nurses argued that taxing their benefits shall be in contravention to an earlier circular issued by the Ministry of Labor stating that benefits are not taxable.

The medical staff refused to continue working unless their 2019 and 2020 benefits are paid as a whole.

However, after a meeting with the governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state, Tong Akeen Ngor, the medical staff agreed to return to work.

Some of them spoke to Eye Radio this morning:

The Director of Aweil Civil Hospital, Dr. Wol Akeen confirmed the return of the medical workers to work.

“They already started work on Wednesday evening and now the situation is normal, the governor promised that if NRA insists to deduct the employees’ benefits, he will cover it,” said Dr. Wol.

