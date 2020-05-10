Sudan confiscates Bashir and associate’s properties

The deposed Sudanese President, Omar al-Bashir and his associates will soon lose all their properties, including financial assets, the country’s Anti-Corruption Empowerment Removal Committee has said.

Bashir who was ousted in April 2019 through civil unrests is being forced to return large plots of land and homes in Khartoum, including those owned by relatives.

This is after investigators found they were acquired through family ties.

The Sudanese anti-graft committee announced on Thursday that it had already recovered and confiscated real estate and buildings from al-Bashir’s family and a number of his ministers.

They recovered 20 lands and real estate from Bashir ‘son-in-law, Nour Al-Daem Ibrahim Mohamed.

A total of 92,000 square metres of land was transferred to the Ministry of Finance.

“The ownership of land has been transferred to the Ministry of Finance,” said Yasser Abdul Rahman Hassan Atta, Chair of the Committee and member of the Sovereignty Council.

Al-Bashir is accused of enabling in-laws, nieces, nephews, and former defence minister, a close ally, to manipulate the system for their enrichment.

The committee also moved to dissolve the Board of Directors of several former regime’s companies.

“The committee terminated contracts with several companies owned by former officials,” a statement read.

These include Sudan Airports Holding Company, Khartoum International Airport Company, Sudan Regional Airports Co. Ltd., Almatarat for Contracting and Construction Co. Ltd., Airports Engineering Consultancy Company Ltd. and Sudan Academy for Airport Science and Technology.

President Bashir has been incarcerated in Khartoum since he was toppled following mass protests against his 30-year rule.

Anti-government demonstrations erupted in December 2018 over steep price rises and shortages but soon shifted to calls for al-Bashir to step down.

Millions of US dollars, euros and Sudanese pounds were later seized in al-Bashir’s home.

In August, he told the court he had received through his office manager $25 million from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Bashir is serving a two-year sentence on corruption charges and faces further investigations and trials over the killing of protesters, including his role in the 1989 coup that brought him to power.

The International Criminal Court wants to try him for alleged war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.