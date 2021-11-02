2nd November 2021
Sudan crisis: Activist welcomes Kiir intervention

Published: 27 seconds ago

An activist has applauded President Salva Kiir’s effort to intervene in the Sudanese crisis, saying he has the primary role having brokered peace in the neighboring country recently.

 

On Sunday, Kiir sent a high-level delegation to Khartoum to meet with the Sudanese leaders on the political crisis.

The delegation comprising the Foreign Affairs Minister, Mayiik Ayii; Investment Minister, Dhieu Mathok; and presidential advisor on security, Tut Gatluak, among other government officials, delivered Kiir’s message to Sudanese political actors.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Ayii said Kiir particularly appealed to the chairman of the Sudan Transitional Sovereign Council, who overturned the civilian government last Monday to open up political space for dialogue to resolve their

Sudan is currently the seating chair of the Inter-governmental Authority on Development and the Grantor of South Sudan 2018 peace deal.

Edmond Yakani says the instability in Sudan could affect implementation of the peace agreement…

“The crisis in Sudan will affect us in South Sudan because Sudan is the seating chair of IGAD. So if Sudan has an internal crisis, remember as we implement the peace agreement, IGAD is the guarantor of the agreement,” said Edmond Yakani.

“If we are going to graduate the forces, we need clearance from IGAD and that means Sudan has a bigger role in that. At the same time Sudan is the guarantor of the agreement.

“South Sudan has a moral obligation to constructively engage Sudan to open up for dialogue and the best way to resolve Sudan’s crisis is dialogue.”

However, Yakani warned that despite the crisis in Sudan as well as in Ethiopia, it should not undermine efforts to bring about peace in the country.

Some members of the public have added their voices in welcoming the move by Kiir to intervene in Sudan’s crisis.

According to them, the crisis in Sudan is already impacting negatively on trade between the two countries.

Some of those who spoke to Eye Radio are from the Bahr el Ghazal and the Upper Nile regions.

“We have to appreciate the president. I want to tell our president and his delegation in Sudan to commit themselves to end violence in Sudan,” said a caller who identifies himself as John.

“The violence in Sudan is affecting us because we have our business people doing business in both Sudan and South Sudan,” a caller told Eye Radio’s Dawn show.

“We want peace in Sudan because we are suffering here. The violence is affecting our state here in Northern Sudan in South Sudan. The crisis has affected our state because we received goods from Sudan not from Uganda,” said another caller.

“My opinion is that, let the Sudanese to seek peace and dialogue and forgive each other and let them not resort to violence because of power, let them  look at the future of their country as it’s affecting us in South Sudan.”

