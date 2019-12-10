Sudan peace talks resume in Juba

Peace talks between the Sovereign Council of Sudan and armed opposition groups have resumed this evening, in Juba.

The Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, General Mohamed Hamdan led the Sudanese government delegation for the talks.

This is the second round of the talks being mediated by the government of South Sudan.

The talks are aimed at ending conflicts in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan areas which plunged into conflict in 2011.

The talks’ chief mediator, Tut Kew Gatluak said there is confidence that peace will be achieved through the negotiations in Juba.

“Now Sudan’s peace is on the eve of the finals,” Gatluak said after receiving General Hamdan at Juba International Airport

“We confirm that God willing, peace will be achieved in Sudan, because there is confidence and readiness from both the government and the armed movements to achieve peace so that the people of Sudan can rejoice.”

According to Sudanese media, 11 members of the Forces of Freedom and Change are participating in the peace talks in addition to armed groups in the Darfur region.

The new peace initiative emerged after the ouster of longtime President Omar al-Bashir in April following months of mass protests against his 30-year reign.