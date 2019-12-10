10th December 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace | Politics   |   Sudan peace talks resume in Juba

Sudan peace talks resume in Juba

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 8 hours ago

President Salva Kiir with the Sudanese delegation led by General Mohamed Hamdan Hemeti at the State Hoise J1, Credit/ Presidential Press Unit.

Peace talks between the Sovereign Council of Sudan and armed opposition groups have resumed this evening, in Juba.

The Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, General Mohamed Hamdan led the Sudanese government delegation for the talks.

This is the second round of the talks being mediated by the government of South Sudan.

The talks are aimed at ending conflicts in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan areas which plunged into conflict in 2011.

The talks’ chief mediator, Tut Kew Gatluak said there is confidence that peace will be achieved through the negotiations in Juba.

“Now Sudan’s peace is on the eve of the finals,” Gatluak said after receiving General Hamdan at Juba International Airport

“We confirm that God willing, peace will be achieved in Sudan, because there is confidence and readiness from both the government and the armed movements to achieve peace so that the people of Sudan can rejoice.”

According to Sudanese media, 11 members of the Forces of Freedom and Change are participating in the peace talks in addition to armed groups in the Darfur region.

The new peace initiative emerged after the ouster of longtime President Omar al-Bashir in April following months of mass protests against his 30-year reign.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
TB Joshua’s ‘son’ involved in Juba land dispute 1

TB Joshua’s ‘son’ involved in Juba land dispute

Published Friday, December 6, 2019

Referendum idea is “dishonest and disingenuous” 2

Referendum idea is “dishonest and disingenuous”

Published Sunday, December 8, 2019

Activists suggest 21 districts amidst number of state deadlock 3

Activists suggest 21 districts amidst number of state deadlock

Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Makana quits 4

Makana quits

Published Sunday, December 8, 2019

Evidence of The Sentry corruption expose is weak – Kiir’s office 5

Evidence of The Sentry corruption expose is weak – Kiir’s office

Published Thursday, December 5, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

US blacklists Kiir administration critics’ murderers

Published 6 hours ago

Plane crash lands at JIA

Published 8 hours ago

Sudan peace talks resume in Juba

Published 8 hours ago

Abiy receives his Nobel Prize award

Published 9 hours ago

Citizens dispute gov’t’s tool to end number of states dispute

Published 9 hours ago

Teenage girl abducted in Juba

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th December 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.