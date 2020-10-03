Sudanese gov’t, rebels sign peace deal in Juba

Sudan’s transitional government and several rebel groups have signed a peace agreement in Juba on Saturday aimed at resolving decades of conflicts which left millions displaced and hundreds of thousands dead.

A mammoth crowd witnessed the signing ceremony that includes agreement on protocols for security, land ownership, transitional justice, power-sharing and the return of refugees.

Gen. Abdlfatah Alburhan on behalf of the Sudanese transitional government, Khamis Abdl-gader on behalf of the Sudanese Coalition, Mini Arko Manawi for Sudan Liberation Force, Al-tahir Abubaker for the Liberation Force.

Dr. Jaberil Ibrahim Mohamad signed for the Justice and Equality, Malik Agar Ayer for SPLM-north, Khalid Idriss for the People’s United Front for Liberation and Justice, Osama Saeed for Beja Conference, Mohamad Dawod Bandag for the Sudanese Gosh Movement, and Mohamad Said Ahamed for the North Coalition.

The guarantors are President Salva Kiir, the President of Chad Marshall Idriss Dibbi, and the United Arab Emirates.