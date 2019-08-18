Sudanese parties sign historic deal, Kiir affirms support

President Salva Kiir has reaffirmed South Sudan’s commitment to building stronger economic and political ties with the new Sudanese administration, months after the overthrow of Omar al Bashir.

Bashir was deposed in April following months of protests against his rule during which dozens of demonstrators were killed.

The Sudanese Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change signed a power-sharing deal – to form a Sovereign Council -over the weekend in Khartoum.

The new council headed by a civilian Prime Minister will have five members each from the two sides.

It shall also nominate 300 members to the Sudanese parliament, a cabinet of technocrats that shall serve during a transitional period of 3 years.

In April, Kiir said he was ready to support the “democratic aspirations” of his former adversary in Khartoum and help bring about a peaceful transition.

The move came months after Bashir helped mediate South Sudan’s revitalized peace agreement.

Speaking after the signing ceremony on Saturday in Khartoum, President Kiir said his government’s strategic interest in restoring stability and prosperity for the two countries.

“Our support to the people of Sudan is not driven by political ideology or economic calculations,” he said.

“Our support is driven by a genuine desire to live and prosper peacefully together with our brothers and sisters in Sudan,” Kiir asserted.



The signing ceremony was also attended by the African Union Commission Chairperson, Ethiopian Prime Minister, Kenyan President, and representatives from Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Kiir recently initiated dialogue between armed Sudanese opposition groups and the Military Council.

Last month, he mediated talks between the opposition group, SPLM-North and the Sudanese Military Council in Juba.

General Mohamed Hemeti, head of the Sudan Rapid Protection Force met with the Deputy leader of the SPLM-North, Malik Agar.

Two weeks ago, Kiir also met in Juba with the Chairman of the Justice and Equality Movement, Dr. Gibriel Ibrahim Mahamed Diallo.

“We strongly believe that Sudan will take advantage of this new political dispensation…the armed opposition in South Khordofan, Blue Nile and Darfur have…to be part of this new transition,” Kiir said.