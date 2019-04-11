Sudanese reject interim military leadership

The people of the Sudan have rejected the transitional military leadership.

This afternoon, the Sudan Army Council announced it had toppled Omar al-Bashir and seized power.

In a televised statement, the interim leader, Lt.-Gen. Awad Ibn Auf, said the military will be in control of the government for 2 years.

Some of its major roles are preparation for a general election and drafting of a new constitution.

However, the protesters opposed army takeover, saying the new leadership comprises of al-Bashir’s allies, including Lt.-Gen. Auf himself.

We in the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change reject what is stated in the statement of this regime’s detractors,” tweeted the Sudan Professionals’ Association.

The SPA called upon our great people to maintain their “brave sit-in in front of the General Command buildings of the armed forces and in the rest of the regions and to stay in the streets in all the cities of Sudan”.

But a South Sudanese political analyst believes that the army takeover is a great idea.

“Basically, you can’t just hand over power to one of the civilians. It will create commotion because there are many political parties,” James Okuk explained to Eye Radio.

The ousting of Omar al-Bashir, who had been ruling the Sudan since 1989, comes amid months of protests against him.

The mass protests, which have cost about 20 lives, began last December due to mounting economic crisis over the past year, characterized by acute shortage of foreign currency, rising cost of food items and medicines as well as high inflation that stands at 70%.

He’s also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide, war crimes and other crimes against humanity.