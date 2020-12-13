Sudanese woman nabbed with positive Covid-19 certificate, deported

Authorities at Juba International Airport have deported a Sudanese woman after she traveled to Juba with a Covid-19 positive test certificate on Friday.

Addressing the press Saturday, the spokesperson of the national ministry of health said the passenger arrived onboard a Badr airline.

Dr. Thuoi Loi stated that airport authorities deported the unnamed passenger based on international health regulations.

“Our team at the Juba International Airport detected her, saw her certificate and she had tested positive for Covid-19 in Khartoum,” said Dr. Loi.

“The International Health Regulations dictate that we had to send her back. So that particular passenger was sent back to Khartoum.”

Dr. Loi further said all passengers on board the flight will be traced and tested as contacts.

“We’ll get in touch with those passengers because we have the details of all the passengers that arrive in Juba on daily basis. They will be contacted and the reason for testing them is to make sure they are ok. And if any of them testes positive, they will be supported by our health team.”

It is not clear how many passengers were aboard the Badr flight.

So far, Sudan has contacted 21,147 cumulative cases of Covid-19 with 1,344 deaths and 12,227 recoveries.

While in South Sudan, the number of confirmed cases stands at 3,206 with 62 recorded deaths and 3,043 recovered cases.

