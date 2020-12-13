14th December 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   Sudanese woman nabbed with positive Covid-19 certificate, deported

Sudanese woman nabbed with positive Covid-19 certificate, deported

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 16 hours ago

Ariel view of Juba International Airport | Credit | Obaj Okuj | Eye Radio

Authorities at Juba International Airport have deported a Sudanese woman after she traveled to Juba with a Covid-19 positive test certificate on Friday.

Addressing the press Saturday, the spokesperson of the national ministry of health said the passenger arrived onboard a Badr airline.

Dr. Thuoi Loi stated that airport authorities deported the unnamed passenger based on international health regulations.

“Our team at the Juba International Airport detected her, saw her certificate and she had tested positive for Covid-19 in Khartoum,” said Dr. Loi.

“The International Health Regulations dictate that we had to send her back. So that particular passenger was sent back to Khartoum.”

Dr. Loi further said all passengers on board the flight will be traced and tested as contacts.

“We’ll get in touch with those passengers because we have the details of all the passengers that arrive in Juba on daily basis. They will be contacted and the reason for testing them is to make sure they are ok. And if any of them testes positive, they will be supported by our health team.”

It is not clear how many passengers were aboard the Badr flight.

So far, Sudan has contacted 21,147 cumulative cases of Covid-19 with 1,344 deaths and 12,227 recoveries.

While in South Sudan, the number of confirmed cases stands at 3,206 with 62 recorded deaths and 3,043 recovered cases.

Currently on air

07:00:00 - 09:00:00

Dawn Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Defense Ministry takes over control of JIA air traffic 1

Defense Ministry takes over control of JIA air traffic

Published Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Nhomachot’s suspected killer put under protective custody 2

Nhomachot’s suspected killer put under protective custody

Published Wednesday, December 9, 2020

SPLM-IO asks IGAD to lift Machar’s house arrest 3

SPLM-IO asks IGAD to lift Machar’s house arrest

Published Thursday, December 10, 2020

Unified military command attend leadership training 4

Unified military command attend leadership training

Published Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Cueibet prisons director killed in revenge attack 5

Cueibet prisons director killed in revenge attack

Published Thursday, December 10, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Eswatini’s PM dies after testing positive for Covid-19

Published 17 mins ago

Sudanese woman nabbed with positive Covid-19 certificate, deported

Published 16 hours ago

SSFA investigates age mess-up after CECAFA disqualification

Published 17 hours ago

WHO seeks global access to Covid-19 vaccines

Published Saturday, December 12, 2020

South Sudan disqualified from the CECAFA U-17 tournament

Published Saturday, December 12, 2020

Recurrent Cueibet violence leaves 13 dead

Published Friday, December 11, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th December 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.