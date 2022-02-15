15th February 2022
Sudan’s Daglo in Juba to assess progress in R-ARCSS

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

Tut Gatluak and Mohammed Hamdan addresses the press at Juba International Airport on Tuesday 15th Feb. 2022. Photo: Gore Anthony/SSBC

The Deputy Chairperson of Sudan Sovereign Council is in Juba to follow up on the implementation of 2018 peace deal.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo arrived this morning from the Sudanese Capital, Khartoum.

He was received by the Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs, Tut Gatluak at Juba International Airport.

Speaking upon his arrival, Hamdan said the purpose of his trip is to assess progress on implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, more especially the graduation of the unified forces.

“The purpose of this visit is to monitor and follow up on the implementation of the 2018 peace agreement, which includes the graduation of the forces and implementation of remaining chapters of the agreement”, Mr. Daglo told reporters upon arrival on Tuesday.

The Presidential Affairs on Security Affairs who welcomed the Sudanese leader, says the Kiir’s administration will listen to the guarantor’s assessment visit .

“We will listen to the message of the deputy chairperson and his visit to Juba and we welcome him in his second home”, Tut Gatluak said.

Key chapters of the 2018 deal still remain unimplemented including the graduation of the unified forces.

There are thousands of SSPDF, SPLA-IO and Opposition Alliance forces in various cantonment camps across the country.

They have been at the training camps since 2019.

About 53,000 are expected to graduate from the training camps as first batch of the unified forces.

They include the army, police, and national security, among others.

But the process has so far delayed despite calls from the citizens and the international community to speed up the process.

