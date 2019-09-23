Surplus tomatoes rot at Aru Junction

Tomato farmers at Aru Junction say their produce are going to waste due to lack of storage facilities and transportation problems.

Aru-junction is in Jubek state and located along Juba-Nimule highway, 90.5 kilometers from Juba.

According to the farmers, they have produced a lot of tomatoes this year.

However, they are making losses as the vegetable are going bad because there is no proper storage facilities.

Speaking to Eye Radio, they urged the ministry of agriculture and food security to help them.

“There are a lot of produce getting spoilt here because of lack of storage facility and market centers. Tomatoes, green vegetable and others fruits. If the government can have a plan for us it will be helpful. If you go to the farm you will see our products getting spoil.”

“We the women in Aru, we are suffering from getting our tomatoes from the farm. We bring our tomatoes from the farm on our heads with our kids on our backs. We harvest tomatoes but there is no good storage facility and with the heat the tomatoes get spoilt. If the tomatoes stay for just three days we dump them.”

“When we harvest our tomatoes we sell them but the remaining ones we dispose it off because of the heat. We are just confused here. We the women we need help. If we are dumping like this, where will our children eat?”