7th September 2021
Tambura Monday attack death toll rises to 24

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

Residence of the former governor of the defunct Tambura state, Patrick Raphael Zamoi, which came under attack on Monday. The photo was taken in April 2019 | Credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio

The number of those killed in Tambura County, Western Equatoria State, in the last 24 hours has risen to 24, according to an official.

The fighting erupted on Monday at around 7:30 in the morning after an armed group reportedly attacked the residence of the former governor of the defunct Tambura state, Patrick Raphael Zamoi.

It is reported that the residence of Commissioner Mabenge was also attacked.

“The group attacked Tambura five times, but they could not capture it, because we kept repulsing them,” Mathew Mabenge told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

He said this has left at least 24 people dead.

Several religious and civil society leaders and the UN have called both the state and national governments to address the conflict.

Zamoi is one of the Juba-based area politicians the state governor – in July – accused of fueling the conflict between local youths and opposition forces in Tambura.

Another politician is Hon. Jemma Nunu, the Speaker of the national parliament.

In a meeting in Juba in August, Governor Futuyo Karaba was, however, made to retract and apologize for accusing the state leaders.

So far, over 200 people are reported dead and over 40,000 others displaced to neighboring areas, particularly Ezo County.

