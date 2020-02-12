12th February 2020
Teen B-ball tournament to take place in May

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 5 hours ago

South Sudan Basketball Federation will this year start organizing a national basketball tournament for both boys and girls.

The tournament, which has been scheduled to take place 7 – 10 May 2020, will consist of boys and girls aged 14, 16 and 19 from 11 major towns within the country.

Players will come from towns such as Jubek, Torit, Yambio Rumbek, Aweil, Twic, Wau, Malakal, and Bor.

It will feature a series of activities, including training of coaches from the states, imparting health education and basketball skills to the participants.

Early this year, South Sudan Basketball Federation sent a team that took part in Zone 5 Afro-Basket Pre-Qualifiers Tournament in Nairobi where the team finished behind Kenya in second position.

In June, South Sudan will submit teams for both boys and girls for the Zone 5 U-18 tournament.

The country will also between September and October forward a national women’s team which will take part in Zone 5 Women’s Basketball Tournament to be held in Uganda as well.

The South Sudan Basketball Federation is headed by ex-NBA Star Luol Deng, who was elected late last year.

