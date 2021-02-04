Teenage boy breaks a woman’s neck in Aweil

A 16-year-old boy is being held by Aweil authorities for breaking a woman’s neck in a scuffle on Jan. 3.

The incident occurred in Aweil town when the teenager, identified as Awach Noon, allegedly attacked the 25-year-old woman over 50 South Sudanese pounds he had lent his would-be victim – Awok Athian.

According to Maper area Chief James Nyang, Miss Noon denied having borrowed any money from the boy, who was intoxicated.

“He threw her to the ground and she passed away. Her body was buried yesterday at Maper cemetery after the doctor’s report indicated that her neck was broken,” Chief Nyang narrated the incident to Eye Radio on Wednesday.

The suspect is now in police custody in Aweil.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter