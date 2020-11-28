28th November 2020
Teenager gang-raped as family held at gunpoint

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

A group of women activists protest the rising rape cases in Juba on May 15, 2020 | Credit | Courtesy

A fifteen-year-old girl has been molested by three armed men in the Jonderu area – west of Juba last night.

Mr. Bob Liliasuk, a father to the girl says about 10 armed men entered his compound, broke into his house, held everyone at gunpoint while three of them molested his daughter.

He told Eye Radio the armed men also stole his two laptops, six phones, television screens, and some money.

The little girl has been taken to Juba Teaching Hospital for medical assistance.

This is not the first such incident as residents of Jonderu area frequently report cases of rape and armed robbery.

In May this year, a 58-year-old woman was raped and killed.

In August, two people were killed by armed men in the same area.

Eye Radio has been reporting disturbing stories of women and girls being gang-raped by men with guns in Gudele, Jenderu, and Rock City.

Area residents have called on the government to deploy active police to crack down on criminals in the hot spots.

A doctor told Eye Radio that more than five rape survivors are treated every day at the Juba teaching hospital.

This latest incident happened as South Sudan enters its 4th day of the campaign against gender-based violence -which runs until 10 December on Human Rights Day.

This year, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is marked under the global theme: “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, and Collect!”

28th November 2020

