Telar Ring, former S.Sudan ambassador to Russia dies

Former South Sudan Ambassador to Russia and former Presidential Legal Advisor, Telar Ring Deng is dead, a close family member has confirmed.
He died today at Aspen medical centre in Juba where he was receiving treatment for Covid-19-related complications.
On Christmas Eve, Telar Ring Deng, once a powerful ally and legal advisor to President Salva Kiir, announced on his social media page that he was receiving Injecting Drugs after “a short period of illness.”
Ambassador Telar declared he had tested positive for coronavirus and that he was receiving treatment at Aspen hospital.
In his facebook post, Amb. Telar Deng cautioned the public from disregarding safety measures against the coronavirus, especially during this festive season.
“We should be vigilant and remember that COVID-19 still exists,” he had advised.
