The late Lt. Gen. Gony was an ‘exemplary & distinguished’ officer – FVP

The late Lt. Gen. Johnson Gony Biliu who died in Turkey on Friday was an exemplary and distinguished soldier, the First Vice President has said in a statement.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Gen. Taban Deng Gai said the Governor of Akobo State was an army officer who participated in the liberation war that led to the independence of South Sudan.

“The late Lt. Gen. Johnson Gony Biliu was an exemplary and distinguished officer who participated in numerous liberation activities that led to the independence of South Sudan,” read the statement.

The First Vice President announced the passing of the late Lt. Gen. Gony on Friday.

“It is with a profound sense of sadness and loss that I learned of the passing on of Lt Gen. Johnson Gony Biliu that occurred on 5th July 2019 in Ankara, Turkey.” said the First Vice President.

According to the late cousin brother, Choul Both Makuach who spoke to Eye Radio on Saturday, the body of late Lt. Gen. Gony, will arrive tomorrow at Juba International airport.

“His body will arrive tomorrow, and his kids will travel today (Saturday) from Uganda because when his body arrived his kids must be around, after that we as a family will meet tomorrow and decide about where the burial will take place,” said Mr. Both.

The late Lt. Gen. Gony was the governor of Akobo state since the establishment of 32 states in 2015.

The late Gen. Gony was awarded an award of commitment, resilience and independent for his devotion to duty by President Salva Kiir on May 23, 2019.

The late was credited among his many achievements, are his dedicated efforts in serving his country through the operations he commanded and took part in.

As a result of the signing of the Addis Ababa Agreement, the late Lt. Gen. Gony joined the Sudan army in 1972.

In 1978, he went for training in Juba and was promoted to the rank of Corporal and took part in the 104 & 105 Battalions rebellion in Ayod and Bor respectively.

In 1983, after the formation of the SPLM/SPLA, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and joined the SPLM/SPLA.

In that same year, he was promoted to 2nd Lieutenant and in 1987, he became one of the close protection of the late Commander Kerubino Kuanyin Bol. Afterward, he went for training in Cuba.

Upon his return from Cuba, he reported back to his headquarters and was sent to take part in the Operations of Blue Nile in 1987 that was commanded by the late Commander Kerubino Kuanyin Bol.

Subsequently, in 1988, he took part in the Operations of Nasir, that was commanded by the late William Nyuon Bany and became the Matt-2 Battalion Commander and was then promoted to the rank of Captain in that year.

He continued working with Commander William Nyuon Bany in Equatoria till the death of Commander William Nyuon Bany in 1996.

In 2008, after the formation of divisions, he became the Deputy Division Commander of Division 4 in former Unity State. In 2009, he became Deputy Division Commander of Division 2 in Equatoria.

In 2013, the late Johnson Gony Biliu became the Commander of Sector 2 in Upper Nile and Jonglei.

He continues with his command of Sector 2 till he was appointed the Governor of Akobo State in 2015, a position he contributed tremendously to the people of Akobo till his passing on July 5, 2019.

The First Vice President said the late Lt. Gen. Gony will be remembered by many for his distinguished character.

“The late Lt. Gen. Gony will be remembered by many for his distinguished character of dedication and selflessness as he was a man of people, humble, true servant, and a veteran,” said the statement.

A number of condolences messages have been sent to family, relatives, friends, citizens of Akobo State and South Sudanese at large.