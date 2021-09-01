The second phase of AstraZeneca vaccination exercise begins

The second phase of the AstraZeneca vaccination campaign is expected to commence in Juba this morning.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health received 59,520 doses from the UK-based Covax facility at the Juba International Airport.

The second batch donated by the government of France is targeting primarily those who are yet to complete their second dose.

There are more than 40,000 people who have been on the waiting list to complete their doses.

“The three facilities – Juba Teaching Hospital, Juba Military and Juba Police Hospitals – will start giving the second dose,” said Dr Victoria Majur, undersecretary.

The donated vaccine will expire within month, according to health authorities.

France deputy head of mission to South Sudan has encouraged the health authorities and partner organization to ensure the vaccine is used by the end of this month.

Xavier Verjus-Renard explains that he is concerned about the “hesitance in the population” to take the vaccine.

“We have to work hard in convincing the public to get vaccinated as the one of the surest and fastest way out of this pandemic,” he told the health officials.

Those going for the second dose are required to produce their vaccination cards in order to have the jab injected into their arms.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Tambura violence: 42 bodies recovered in surrounding villages Previous Post