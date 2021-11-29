Thieves break into Ibba Church, steal cash, other valuables

The incident happened on Wednesday night at St Barnaba’s Cathedral, ECSS-Diocese of Ibba.

According to Bishop Wilson Kamani, the unidentified burglar entered the compound at midnight and took the chest with all the money.

Bishop Kamani did not disclose how much was in the church chest.

He stated that a number of iron-sheets that were meant for construction of a new facility within the church premises were also stolen.

Bishop Kamani says a case has been opened and investigations are underway to apprehend those behind the incident.

“It was by night when thieves broke into the cathedral and they were able to take the chest of the church and plus iron-sheets which were there for the construction,” Bishop Kamani told Eye Radio on Sunday from Ibba County.