Thieves steal church’s money in Bor

A church under the Internal Province of Jonglei has reportedly been robbed by armed men.

On Tuesday night, the robbers broke into the church premises in Bor town and reportedly made away with over 1.3 million South Sudanese Pounds.

The funds were meant to facilitate the construction of a new Cathedral in the state, according to the press secretary of the Bishop of the Internal Province.

Phillip Maluak said the criminals raided the church in the absence of the security guards.

He thinks the robbers may have been privy of the church’s finances.

The robbery reportedly happened the same day the church made a withdrawal of the cash from Liberty Bank in Bor.

“We called CID and National security to come and investigate. Now, we are waiting for a report from them,” he added.

An attack on a church belonging to the same Internal Province of Jonglei state two weeks ago led to the death of 24 people.

Women and children who were praying in the church premises were killed when armed men stormed into Makol-Cuei village.