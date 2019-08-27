27th August 2019
Thousands of flood victims in need of aid in Bieh

Thousands of flood victims in need of aid in Bieh

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 4 mins ago

A village in Bieh State. PHOTO: www.sightsavers.org

Thousands of people have been rendered homeless after heavy rains and floods destroyed their homes in Yol County of Bieh state.This is according to Paul Ruot Mayian – Yol County Commissioner.

Ruot says heavy rains that started yesterday at 8:00 am to 2:00 PM left more than 500 households destroyed.

He said most of the people have been left without shelter or food.

The Commissioner stresses that the displaced also lacks clean drinking water.

“The situation has deteriorated, they don’t have no where to sleep in, they don’t have food and others items like mosquito nets…they are really suffering,” Commissioner Ruot told Eye Radio via cellphone from the state capital on Tuesday.

Three days ago, thousands were displaced after heavy rains and floods destroyed homes and farms in several Counties of Tonj State.

Early this month, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management said it is unable to respond to any emergency because of lack of funds.

The government has come under criticism from Civil Society organizations who say the leaders respond to man-made violence more seriously and swiftly than incidence such as floods and famine that are a natural disaster.

South Sudan depends entirely on international aid organizations to address its humanitarian challenges.

