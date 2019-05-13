13th May 2019
Three die in communal clashes in Tonj

Author: Kafuki Jada | Published: 8 hours ago

Two children and a woman have been reported dead in the latest communal clashes in Tonj.

The state minister of information told Eye Radio that the incident occurred in Nalor County over the weekend.

William Wol says the attackers also burnt 161 houses to the ground.

He was speaking to Eye Radio today.

“The attackers came at night around one they surrounded the villages and started burning all the villages. A number of 161 houses were burnt down, three people were killed and one woman. A child a boy  of one and half years and one girl of 7 years they were killed in the attacks.”

