18th November 2019
Three die in Maridi fuel tanker explosion

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 12 hours ago

The two trucks after explosions, Monday, Nov 18, 2019 | A Maridi resident

Three people have died following another fuel tanker explosions near Maridi town.

The incident occurred about 15 miles from the capital of Maridi State on Sunday.

Seven people have been injured, with four in critical condition.

According to the State Minister of Information, a tanker carrying 33,000 liters of fuel overturned in Mambi area before it exploded.

Peter Saki says the truck driver and the conductors tried to transfer the fuel into another tanker, but caught fire in the process.

“The two trucks – the one that was originally transporting the the fuel and the other tanker which they tried to transfer the fuel to,” Saki told Eye Radio on Monday.

He said two of the victims were Somali nationals; the other, a South Sudanese from Wau.

It’s not clear what exactly caused the explosion.

But Saki says the truck owners were using a generator to transfer the fuel from the tanker to a different truck.

This is the second deadly incident involving a fuel tanker in the state.

In September 2015, more than 200 people were killed when a truck carrying fuel exploded in the same Mambi area.

Dozens of people were milling around around the vehicle to siphon fuel when it caught fire.

