5th August 2021
Three people -in a week -succumb to coronavirus

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

Medical workers at the National Public Health Center in Juba, South Sudan in April 3, 2020. Credit|Xinhua/Denis Elamu

Up to 120 people have so far died from the coronavirus pandemic in South Sudan.

This is based on data collected from the National Ministry of Health.

Three people died over the last two weeks.

Two of the deaths were recorded between July, 29th and August 2, 2021.

The third case has not been reflected in the Ministry’s weekly update.

However, on July 30, a pastor succumbed to the virus at his residents in the Jebel area of Juba.

As of yesterday, South Sudan registered 9 new cases of the coronavirus.

This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 1,109 since the outbreak in April last year.

The Ministry of Health continues to advise the public to adhere to regular hand washing, the wearing of facemasks, and social distancing.

