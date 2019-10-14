Three soldiers die from poor cantonment conditions

Three senior officers of the position forces have died at a cantonment site in Amadi due to lack of medical supplies, according to the deputy commander of the SPLA-IO forces the state.

Maj.-Gen. Malish Barnaba says the the officers, one of whom was a female, died last month in just one barrack.

They were Col. Stephen Dokolo, Lt. Colonel Grand Leshono and Lt. Col. Linda Ari Komori.

There are 34 cantonment sites identified by the Joint Defense Board across the country.

However, the ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAM-VM, has reported a lack of logistical support, shelter, water, among others.

Last week, the Japanese Ambassador said SPLA-IO soldiers at Ashwa cantonment site in Torit state drink dirty water due to lack of boreholes.

In Amadi state, the Sector 6 Commander, General Barnaba says the health of the 3 dead officers was worsened by the lack of food.

“The medicines are not there, and because of lack of medicines, we lost three soldiers in Ngiri cantonment site,” he told Eye Radio via phone from Mundri town.

“Also, other problems we have here is that we have shortage of food. Last time, they brought food but was not enough. So now soldiers are suffering from hunger.”

The parties to the revitalized peace agreement have less than a month to train and deploy the necessary unified forces before forming a government of national unity.

The JMCC, which is responsible for oversight and co-ordination of forces in cantonment and barracks, is yet to comment.