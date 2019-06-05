5th June 2019
TNLA skips sitting yet again

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 4 hours ago

Chairperson of the Information Committee, Hon. Paul Yoane on May 14, 2019 speaking to Eye Radio [Photo| Eye Radio| Joakino Francis]

Eye Radio has learnt that, though today Wednesday is an official working day, there has been no parliamentary sitting at the national legislative assembly.

MPs nowadays hold sessions at Freedom Hall as the parliament building is under renovation.

However, when Eye Radio reporter visited the venue this morning, he could not find a single lawmaker.

The parliamentarians deliberate three days a week – Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

They could not sit yesterday because it was a public holiday declared by the ministry of labor and public service to mark Eid el-Fitr – with non-Muslims resuming work today while Muslims returning to work on Friday.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the chairperson of the information committee at the TNLA – Honorable Paul Yoane, said parliament needs a quorum in order to have a sitting.

“Based on the circular which was circulated by the Ministry of Labor Public Service and Human Resource Development, the non-Muslims are given only one day which was yesterday and for the Muslims they have to continue and report to Friday. As search I don’t think it is fare for us to conduct any sitting because to conduct a sitting we need to attend a quorum, to conduct a sitting we have to participate as all members of parliament.”

Honorable Yoane could not tell the number of Muslim MPs at the TNLA.

