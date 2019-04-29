29th April 2019
Tombura gov. accused of extra-judicial killing

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 mins ago

A community in Tombura has accused the state governor of extra-judicial killings, an allegation he denies.

On April 13, the state police reportedly arrested and took four young men identified as Gaba, Zulu, Kui, and Ngbika, to Tombura town police station over rebellion.

On the following day, their bodies were found dumped at Mabia area, situated about 30 kilometers southwest of Tambura town.

Members of the community say the four young men “shot dead by Governor Patrick Raphael Zamoi himself”.

As a result, the Balanda Community Network for Peace wrote a petition to the Office of the President, asking for intervention.

“We are not against the system and the supreme laws of South Sudan, including transitional constitution and penal code,” partly reads the letter addressed to President Kiir.

“We are very sad because our people Tombura have been targeted by the governor in the name of supporting oppositions and are being killed in cold blood.”

In response, Governor Patrick Raphael Zamoi denied the “grave” allegation and called for an independent committee to investigate the matter.

“We are waiting for an independent committee from Juba to verify these grave allegations that I, Patrick Raphael Zamoi, the governor of Tombura state, brought people to my own residence and took gun myself, killed them and threw the bodies to the relative.”

29th April 2019

