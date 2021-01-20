Tombura: Policeman killed by machete-wielding man

A police officer in Tombura County, Western Equatoria State, has reportedly died after he sustained head injuries in an attack on Monday.
This is according to the executive director of Tombura County, Natale Cosmas.
Cosmas said the man attacked Edward Zege with a machete, inflicting deep wounds in his head.
He told Eye Radio that the 37-year-old policeman later succumbed to the injuries, Tuesday, at a hospital in Tombura.
The motive behind the attack is yet to be established, but police there say they are investigating the incident.
Published 1 min ago
Published 17 mins ago
Published 22 mins ago
Published 38 mins ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.