20th January 2021
Tombura: Policeman killed by machete-wielding man

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

37-year-old Edward Zege was cut in the head

A police officer in Tombura County, Western Equatoria State, has reportedly died after he sustained head injuries in an attack on Monday.

This is according to the executive director of Tombura County, Natale Cosmas.

Cosmas said the man attacked Edward Zege with a machete, inflicting deep wounds in his head.

He told Eye Radio that the 37-year-old policeman later succumbed to the injuries, Tuesday, at a hospital in Tombura.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be established, but police there say they are investigating the incident.

