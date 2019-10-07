7th October 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Peace | States   |   Tonj condemned, told to reverse Wau ‘land grabbing’ decision

Tonj condemned, told to reverse Wau ‘land grabbing’ decision

Author: Deng Dimo | Published: 9 hours ago

A civil society organization has condemned Tonj State authorities’ move to create two payams in a disputed area between Wau and Tonj states.

On September 30, Tonj County Commissioner Joseph Anei Madoor declared Kapara and Ikana in Alur County as payams under Tonj State.

The commissioner’s order changed the name of Kapara to Bab-Cok and Ikan to Wargiir.

According to the Greater Bahr el Ghazal Land Alliance, the two areas are along the boundary that separates the former Warrap and Western Bahr el Ghazal states based on 1956 border demarcation.

In April, the governors of Wau and Tonj states reportedly hit a deadlock over whose flag should fly in the area while receiving President Salva Kiir during his tour of the Greater Bahr el Ghazal Region.

The President then allegedly told the two governors to suspend any disagreement over boundaries as the country pursues lasting peace.

As a result, the determination of the boundaries between Wau, Tonj and Gogrial was referred to the Independent Boundaries Commission, a body formed by the revitalized peace agreement.

However, the Commissioner Tonj County “went ahead by creating two payams which are under Alur county Wau state” without the resolution from the IBC.

“We are calling on Tonj state government to revise it decision of creating these two payams within Wau state,” Alfred Angok Uliny, executive director.

The Independent Boundaries Commission was established by the Revitalized Peace Agreement to consider the number of States, their boundaries and the composition and restructuring of the Council of States.

The parties are yet to agree on the findings of the IBC.

As per the laws of South Sudan, county commissioners do not have any power to determine a state, county or payam where an area falls under nor do they have any mandate to create payams.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Makuei calls incorporation of R-ARCISS into constitution now “a joke” 1

Makuei calls incorporation of R-ARCISS into constitution now “a joke”

Published Friday, October 4, 2019

NSS ‘threatens’ 80-year-old leader ‘with death’ 2

NSS ‘threatens’ 80-year-old leader ‘with death’

Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Ambassadors tasked with redeeming Juba’s image 3

Ambassadors tasked with redeeming Juba’s image

Published Thursday, October 3, 2019

Leaders asked to solve boundary problem 4

Leaders asked to solve boundary problem

Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Address corruption or risk no support-US Diplomat 5

Address corruption or risk no support-US Diplomat

Published Thursday, October 3, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Executive accused of crippling justice system

Published 2 hours ago

Dr Elia wants over 500 civil servants retired

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t demands detailed report on student’s death

Published 9 hours ago

Tonj condemned, told to reverse Wau ‘land grabbing’ decision

Published 9 hours ago

Juba asks for more time to pay EAC

Published 1 day ago

Makuei calls incorporation of R-ARCISS into constitution now “a joke”

Published 3 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th October 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.