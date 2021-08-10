10th August 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace   |   Top security brass denounce SPLA-IO Kitgwang declaration

Top security brass denounce SPLA-IO Kitgwang declaration

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 11 mins ago

Meeting of the RTGoNU's top security officials held in Juba on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Credit| Ministry of ICT and Postal Services

Top security officials in the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity have condemned factional fighting within the SPLA-IO.

The military, intelligence, and police officials met in Juba on Tuesday in the office of the head of the National Transitional Committee, Tut Gatluak.

“After the signing of the revitalized peace, we do not want any more loss of lives in South Sudan,” they said in a statement.

The leadership of the transitional security teams further denounced the declaration made by General Simon Gatwech Dual and his allies -in which they claimed to have taken over the leadership of the SPLM/A-IO from the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.

Last week, clashes were reported after SPLA-IO allied to General Simon Gatwech said they removed Dr. Riek Machar as the commander-in-chief of SPLA-IO in a declaration issued at Magenis.

They declared Gatwech Dual as the interim leader of the SPLM/A-IO and new First Vice President.

Both sides clashed over the weekend.

At least 34 soldiers have been reported killed from both sides following clashes in Magenis.

“We are moving towards unifying the forces but we are concerned by the declaration and fighting that took place in Magenis area,” Tut Gatluak said. “We issue this statement today to assure our people that we are committed to the implementation of the peace deal.”

The top security officials also resolved to form a committee to investigate the root causes of the division and the way forward.

“Our brothers and the SPLA-IO soldiers will work together towards safeguarding and implementing the revitalized peace agreement,” they asserted.

The security meeting was attended by the SSPDF Chief of General Staff and the SPLA-IO Chief of Staff.

It was also attended by the Director-General of External Bureau, Director General of Internal Bureau of the National Security Service, and the Inspector General of Police, among others.

Popular Stories
Central bank stops use of official bank rate 1

Central bank stops use of official bank rate

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family 2

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

SPLM-IO told to ‘put house in order’ following Magenis fighting 3

SPLM-IO told to ‘put house in order’ following Magenis fighting

Published Sunday, August 8, 2021

Gen. Gatwech claims he’s committed to peace deal implementation 4

Gen. Gatwech claims he’s committed to peace deal implementation

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

SPLA-IO factions clash in Magenis 5

SPLA-IO factions clash in Magenis

Published Saturday, August 7, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Top security brass denounce SPLA-IO Kitgwang declaration

Published 11 mins ago

Education attaché dies in Nairobi after hit-and-run crash

Published 5 hours ago

IGAD urges SPLA-IO factions to engage in dialogue, not violence

Published 6 hours ago

Jonglei records 3,000 court backlogs

Published 9 hours ago

Gov’t urged to uphold citizens’ rights

Published 9 hours ago

Terekeka herders ordered to return home within 72 hours

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th August 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.