18th May 2021
Torit cleric shot dead at his home

Torit cleric shot dead at his home

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

A recent selfie of Peter Lokai, 49 | Credit | Courtesy

A pastor has been shot dead in Torit town by unidentified gunmen.

The cleric has been identified as Peter Lokai. The 49-year-old served at the African Inland Church in Torit.

The killers allegedly lured the pastor out of his house on Tuesday morning, around 1 AM by, repeatedly calling his name.

They reportedly disguised as people in need of the pastor’s help.

According to Eastern Equatoria State officials, Pastor Lokai was shot several times in the chest and leg, the moment he opened the door to his room.

“He died at Torit hospital less than 30 minutes upon arrival at a hospital,” Zacharia Eriga, African Inland Church Bishop of the Eastern Bank, told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

The motive for the killing of the priest is not clear.

The state police spokesperson, Maj. Justin Cleophas said police have launched an investigation into the killing.

“All the sister security organs – the police, the CID, national security and the military intelligence – are trying their best to apprehend the criminals,” he confirmed.

The United States recently released a report on religious freedoms in South Sudan.

It disclosed highlighted several attacks carried by armed men across the country, including in Jonglei and Lakes states.

Last month, the Bishop-elect of Rumbek Diocese became the latest victim of armed assailants who shot him in both legs while at his residence in Rumbek town.

The suspects used similar tactics of luring the priest out of their rooms – only to shoot them.

