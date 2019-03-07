7th March 2019
Torit governor, speaker resolve to reopen parliament

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Torit State Legislative Assembly building | Credit | Ijoo Bosco/Eye Radio

The Torit legislative assembly will be reopened next week after a dispute between the governor and the speaker was resolved by SPLM caucus in the state.

The parliamentarians were to resume business on February 18.

But Governor Tobiolo Alberio vowed not to open the august house, saying some officials were working to have the President sack him.

On Wednesday, both governor and speaker of the assembly met in a dialogue the  state  SPLM caucus convened.

Honorable Charles Odwar said the party caucus resolved the disagreement, which he described as an internal administrative issue.

“So we did it yesterday and we resolved [the matter]. As a result we decided to open the parliament on Monday so that we continue from there,”he said.

