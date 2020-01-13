Torit Journalist arrested for ‘disobeying orders’

A journalist working for the State-owned radio station in Torit has been arrested for allegedly disobeying orders to cover a news story.

According to some media reports, Mr. Ijjo Bosco was arrested on Friday by the state authorities for airing a story about sanctions imposed on the First Vice President by the U.S.

However, authorities in Torit claim that the journalists was locked behind bars for reportedly failing to report on the assembling of forces in Magwi County.

The soldiers were being sent to Owiny-Kibul training center as part of the revitalized peace agreement’s security arrangements.

According to Torit State Minister of Information, Ijjo, an employee of the ‘Voice of Eastern Equatoria’ radio was assigned to cover the story but failed to broadcast it.

Margaret Idwa said she considers the action by the journalist as insubordination.

“Our problem is why our local news was not announced? It is not the first time, he has been doing that many times and he had been warned many times,” she told Eye Radio on Sunday. “Why is this fellow not announcing the real things?”

However, the chairperson of the Association for Media Development in South Sudan, or AMDISS, is urging the Minister to release Ijjo.

Mary Ajith says, though the matter is administrative, it should be resolved without imprisoning the journalist.

“The journalist should be released and if there is any problem it should be handled administratively. They should investigate and then take administrative actions, not arresting him,” said Ajith.

According to Reporters Without Borders’ 2019 global press freedom index, South Sudan ranks 139 out of 180 countries.