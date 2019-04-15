Torit loses huge revenues to illicit forest activities, says official

Torit State Revenue Authority is losing millions of South Sudanese pounds in revenues to illicit forest activities including logging.

That is according to the revenue authority commissioner Charles Onen Lokwyaruk

“We have realized that the state on average is losing 30 million SSP per month,” he said.

Mr. Lokwyaruk said some individuals are illegally possessing the state form 15 which authorizes official collection of revenues.

He said this form is cheaply issued out to loggers at an amount ranging between 10 000 and 20000 pounds to have access to the forest.

“If you calculate in terms of per year, you will realize that you have billions of revenues, and yet our budget of state is around five-to-six hundred million per year,” he said.

Based on this, Mr. Lokyaruk issued a directive to all the state institutions and County commissioners to implement the order.

“They need to implement this directive to ensure that we safeguard our forest resources and also stop or minimize our revenue losses in the state.”

Mr. Lokwyaruk said he is soon releasing a report detailing illegal activities that are affecting revenue collection in the state.