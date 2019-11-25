25th November 2019
Torit man allegedly defiles sister in-law

Author: Okot Emmnauel | Published: 5 hours ago

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl at Askaal residential area in Torit town last week.

Kulang Francis reportedly molested the teenage girl, who is said to be his sister-in-law.

According to state authorities, the incident occurred while his wife had gone to the market on Tuesday, 19 November.

Torit State Police spokesperson, Lt. Col. Mathew Ochan says the suspect has been remanded at Torit prison.

“He is under investigation and he will be taken to court for trial,” Lt. Col. Ochan told Eye Radio on Monday.

Ochan urges the residents of Torit to report any incident of sexual violence against women.

According to the Penal Code, any person who has sexual intercourse with a female ‘under the age of sixteen (16), even with consent, shall be liable to penal servitude not exceeding ten (10) years.

It also says whoever has sexual intercourse or carnal intercourse with another person, against his or her will or without his or her consent, commits the offence of rape, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fourteen years and may also be liable to a fine.

Cruelty against children also attracts prison term not exceeding three years or with a fine or with both.

25th November 2019

