1st November 2021
Tottenham fires Nuno

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 36 seconds ago

Nuno Espírito Santo was the head coach of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur | Credit | Courtesy

The Tottenham Hotspur Club has announced that Nuno Espírito Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their duties.

Fabio Paratici, Managing Director, Football, said: “I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

A further coaching update will follow in due course.

