Trader killed by armed robbers in Duk

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 3 mins ago

An armed robbery incident in Poktap, Duk Payiel County of Jonglei state has left one businessman dead and several assets looted.

This is according to Elijah Manyok – the area acting commissioner.

Elijah Manyok says the incident happened over the weekend when 8 traders travelling to Duk Padiet County were ambushed.

However, Manyok did not mention the items looted.

He said the armed robbers pretending to be businessmen stopped and greeted them politely before opening fire on them, killing one businessman on the spot.

“The businessmen were going to buy cattle, so the criminals wanted to rob them because they were carrying with them some assets,” said Manyok.

The commissioner alleged that the robbers were from the neighbouring state.

This week, armed men attacked a vehicle on Juba-Bor road where several were feared dead.

