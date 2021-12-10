10th December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Trader minister suspends K-Polygone’s contract over violation

Trader minister suspends K-Polygone’s contract over violation

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 6 mins ago

South Sudan minister of trade and industry Kuol Athian, addresses parliamentary committee on Thursday, Sept 10, 2020 [Photo by Eye Radio]

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has suspended a contract agreement it had signed with K-Polygone SAS over a violation.

Recently, K-Polygone SAS was contracted by the Ministry of Trade and Industry to manage Electronic Cargo Tracking.

The company reportedly went on and contracted a sub-contractor in Uganda to do the job.

This then reportedly interrupted the flow of goods into the country after importers decried exorbitant taxes allegedly by IVESCO Uganda Limited, subcontractor.

In an order seen by Eye Radio the Minister of Trade said the contract between the National Ministry of Trade and Industry and K-Polygone SAS has been suspended after it caused confusion, obstacles and interrupted the flow of goods destined to the country.

“This is because it came to our attention that this contract and its annexes were being used to interrupt the cargo transiting to South Sudan,” the order partly reads.

The order further states that the ministerial order suspended all the exercise being undertaken by K-polygone and its partners to avoid interruption on the transit goods coming to South Sudan.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
MPs boo Acuei for being vague and informal 1

MPs boo Acuei for being vague and informal

Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021

7 killed in fresh clashes between SSPDF and NAS forces in Lainya 2

7 killed in fresh clashes between SSPDF and NAS forces in Lainya

Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Juba City bulldozes ‘Hong Kong’ neighborhood of Kiir’s residence 3

Juba City bulldozes ‘Hong Kong’ neighborhood of Kiir’s residence

Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Kiir, Machar to decide whether NSS can arrest with or without a warrant 4

Kiir, Machar to decide whether NSS can arrest with or without a warrant

Published Friday, December 3, 2021

Traders lose millions as fire razes custom market 5

Traders lose millions as fire razes custom market

Published Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Trader minister suspends K-Polygone’s contract over violation

Published 6 mins ago

U.S sanctions ARC, Winners Companies for alleged corruption

Published 31 mins ago

Juba Police arrest 12 over alleged killings in Hai Baraka

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t and Carter Center sign open declaration to eradicate Guinea Worm

Published 2 hours ago

U.S.-donated doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrives in Juba

Published 21 hours ago

UNHCR speaks on humanitarian situation in Mangalla IDPs camps

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.