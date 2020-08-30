Traffic police boss summoned over unaccounted revenues

The Economic Crisis Management Committee has summoned the director-general of the traffic police department over years of unaccounted revenues.

This is part of ongoing investigations by the new committee formed by President Salva Kiir tasked with managing the current economic crisis.

It is headed by the vice president for economics cluster, Dr. James Wani Igga.

In its first two meetings, the committee resolved, among other things, to investigate exemptions on imports, and trail unaccounted monies by the country’s revenue-generating institutions.

The traffic police department headed by Major-General Kon John Akot is one of the institutions that generate money for the government.

Speaking on the state-owned SSBC TV on Saturday, Abraham Kuol, the secretary of the committee says for years, the traffic police headquarters has not accounted for revenues it has been generating.

“The traffic police headquarters also through the revenues that have been collected through the number plates, the licenses, and the logbooks — all those things have not been accounted for for several years,” Kuol said.

“And as a result of that, the committee has decided to summon the director-general of traffic police through assistant IGP for the committee to understand how these revenues have been used.”

In May 2019, the National Revenue Authority said it could not guarantee whether money collected by the traffic police officers on a regular basis was being remitted to the Single Treasury Account.