Traffic police officers warned against unlawful charges on motorists

The Director of the National Traffic Police has warned its personnel against unlawful charges on motorists in Juba.



This comes after some motorists raised complaints against high fines being imposed on them by some traffic officers along Juba streets.

This is according to the Director General of the Traffic Police, Major General Kon John Akot.

Members of the public have often complained of constant harassment and extortion by traffic officers.

The traffic officers, they said, used to force them to pay bribes.

Other grievances raised by the motorists include intimidation over logbooks and tinted windows.

However, the Director General of Traffic admitted wrongdoing by some of his workforces.

In 2020, General John Akot said the traffic police department detained 85 police officers and expelled others over abuses against motorists in Juba.

They were arrested after the Police launched an illegal crackdown on vehicles with tinted windows in Juba.

According to the Director General of the Traffic Police, many impersonate the service to wrongfully generate money.

General Akot says some unprofessional officers are back on the streets now collecting and extorting money from motorists.

He warned traffic police against charging motorists a fine of more than 5,000 Pounds which he says is illegal.

General John Akot also warned that any officers found guilty will be arraigned in court.

“There are some individuals who sit alone and decide certain charges without the knowledge of the Director General, and these are illegal charges and often they impose it on citizens in the streets; so this is prohibited and I cannot accept it,” John told the state-owned TV SSBC.

“Any violation of the law has a certain amount that has been collected. Therefore, I direct the traffic personnel that we have to keep our work clean in the street and protect the lives of the citizens.

“If there is a minor violation, you can point it out and tell the motorist to go. Collecting money from anywhere is not good. According to the law there is no fine of more than 5,000.”

