Travelers to Uganda to undergo mandatory Covid-19 test at Entebbe

South Sudanese traveling to Uganda will now be subjected to a mandatory coronavirus test upon arrival.

This came after the government of Uganda announced a partial lockdown on Sunday.

South Sudan has been placed under category two countries whose nationals will be required to take a PCR coronavirus test on arrival in Uganda.

The category two countries also include the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, South Africa, Kenya, and Tanzania.

A traveler will also be required to pay for the test – regardless of if you tested in South Sudan or not.

No flights from India, considered as Category one are allowed into Uganda.

In a statement forwarded by Ugandan Airlines, only those with valid coronavirus vaccination certificates will be exempted from PCR tests on arrival.

It said all the negative test certificate is only valid within the 120 hours from the time the sample was collected.

Last evening, President Yoweri Museveni ordered the closure of schools and suspended all political, religious, and cultural gatherings for 42 days.

This is in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus.

Uganda has registered its highest number of cases after the cases significantly dropped from December last year.

As of Sunday, more than 52,00 cases were confirmed in the country.

In his national address, Yoweri Museveni banned public transport between districts and limited the number of people going to work, among other restrictions.

