Trisha Cee succumbs to injuries

Renowned singer Trisha Cosmas has reportedly died after getting involved in a grisly road accident on Monday.
Commonly known by her stage name as Trisha Cee, she succumbed to injuries at Juba Teaching Hospital last evening.
An eyewitness told Eye Radio that a water tank lost control and ran over a boda-boda at Mobile Roundabout.
Kenyi Yasmin Feki, who is an advocate, said the boda-boda rider died on the spot, while Trisha, 27, who would later die from her injuries was rushed to the nearby state-run hospital.
Feki said the truck driver tried to flee but was caught by pedestrians and handed over to the police.
