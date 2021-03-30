Trisha Cee succumbs to injuries

Renowned singer Trisha Cosmas has reportedly died after getting involved in a grisly road accident on Monday.

Commonly known by her stage name as Trisha Cee, she succumbed to injuries at Juba Teaching Hospital last evening.

An eyewitness told Eye Radio that a water tank lost control and ran over a boda-boda at Mobile Roundabout.

Kenyi Yasmin Feki, who is an advocate, said the boda-boda rider died on the spot, while Trisha, 27, who would later die from her injuries was rushed to the nearby state-run hospital.

Feki said the truck driver tried to flee but was caught by pedestrians and handed over to the police.

