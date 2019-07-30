Troika expresses willingness to support the transitional period

The United States, United Kingdom, and Norway are calling on the parties in South Sudan to redouble their efforts to implement the most pressing issues, including security reforms, as agreed in May this year.

The three countries which form the TROIKA, and are South Sudan’s main developmental partners said -with less than four months until the new deadline for the end of the pre-transitional period in November, time is running out.

In a statement issued on Monday 29 July, Troika said it is ready to work with the reconstituted transitional government of national unity in November as mandated by the peace agreement.

“Troika stands by the people of South Sudan and looks forward to….support a successful transitional period,” the statement partially reads.

But added that the “lack of momentum to fully implement the peace agreement may threaten the successful formation of the transitional government and the prospects for the peace process.”

“Focused discussions on outstanding tasks are critical for progress towards the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity, which will set the foundation for effective joint governance,” the statement further reads.

“Credible elections in South Sudan in 2022 are another important milestone.”

Troika welcomed the significant drop in political violence and the presence of many opposition politicians in Juba.

It added its voice to the calls by the region and South Sudan’s civil society for regular engagement between President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar.

“For the peace process to remain credible, it is important that the parties demonstrate their commitment to peace and meet the assurances they made in May,” the group said.

IGAD recently announced plans for another face-to-face talks between Kiir and Machar.

Experts say regular meetings between the two principles will help them review the progress, build trust and confidence and extend a signal to South Sudanese that the agreement is on track.

Troika reaffirmed its commitment to the IGAD-led peace process and to the lasting peace that it says the people of South Sudan deserve.

Recently, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is also the IGAD Rappatour to South Sudan appointed former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka to sustain his country peace efforts in South Sudan.

“We are encouraged by the appointment of H.E. Stephen Kalonzo as the Kenyan Special Envoy on South Sudan; this is an important demonstration of commitment from an IGAD member state,” Troika asserted.

It added that the role of IGAD countries and the wider international community remains critical, and “the Troika stands ready to support the region’s engagement.”

The US, UK and Norway further urged the parties to demonstrate their commitment to peace and meet the assurances they made in May for the peace process to remain credible.