Agree on priorities, do not alter elections date -Troika

The Troika countries say any decision on forming the transitional government as scheduled, or delaying it to a later date, should not interfere with the elections expected at the end of the transitional period in South Sudan.

The Troika which includes Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States are urging the parties to agree on priorities and implement their commitments through consensus.

IGAD has invited President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar to attend a two-day meeting in Addis Ababa to discuss “the implementation of the peace agreement and the way forward, after the two publicly disagreements over forming the Revitalized Transitional government as scheduled on May 12th.

Troika stresses that “if the parties come to a consensus that a delay is required, they should develop an achievable plan to resolve outstanding issues and move forward in a defined timeframe.”

“An open-ended delay could slow momentum and put the peace process at risk,” the statement reads.

It, however, said regardless of a delay in the formation of the transitional government, elections should be held by March 13, 2022, as originally scheduled under the new peace accord.

It said parties to the conflict and in the region need to redouble their efforts to move the peace process forward.

To demonstrate political will, Troika urges the parties to work together in a spirit of compromise to build trust among South Sudanese leaders and the South Sudanese.

It, however, says the revitalized peace agreement has brought a welcome reduction in violence in most parts of the country; but civilians are bearing the brunt of continued fighting, and a troubling pattern of sexual violence persists.

Troika reiterated its support to IGAD’s Special Envoy Ismail Wais in his efforts to engage non-signatories to the new peace accord.

It appealed to IGAD to appoint a permanent chair to the Reconstituted-Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission.