Troika urges peace presidency to set up state gov’ts

The Troika has expressed concern over “increased levels of violence across South Sudan” which comes as a result of “vacuum created by” absence of state governments.
The peace parties formed presidency and cabinet in February.
However, a disagreement over state allocations has been delaying appointment of state governors.
This, according to UN, has led to uncontrolled ethnic and inter-clan conflicts in some states, particularly in Jonglei, Warrap, Central Equatoria, and Lakes.
“In Jonglei, the vacuum created by the lack of governance has exacerbated cycles of inter-communal violence,” partly writes Troika in a statement, referring to recent deadly fighting in Akobo.
In May, UN reports showed more cases of sexual and gender-based violence in Central Equatoria.
This followed renewed conflict in areas around Yei town and Lainya. Local authorities mentioned both signatories and non-signatories to the September 2028 peace agreement.
“In Central Equatoria, the ceasefire signed in January between the government and non-signatory groups has broken down and we have seen heavy fighting between forces in recent weeks, with villages destroyed and their communities displaced,” it continues.
Troika – which comprised the governments of the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and the Kingdom of Norway – called upon the peace presidency to compromise and set up state governments.
“Any further delay creates uncertainty that undermines the transition process, slows the fight against COVID-19, and holds back efforts to end the violence that now threatens the hard-won peace,” it adds.
Besides its impact on the already weak economy, coronavirus has infected over 1600 people, and killed 15 – including alleged senior government officials.
