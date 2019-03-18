Tunisia’s U-23 enroute to Juba to face South Sudan’s U-23s in Afcon qualifier

Tunisia’s U-23 national team is expected to arrive in the country on Tuesday ahead of their U23 Afcon qualifier against South Sudan’s U-23s on Wednesday.

The Tunisia FA confirmed on Monday that their U-23 team will arrive in South Sudan on Tuesday.

The Bright Starlets will hope to make good use of home advantage as the two teams clash in a U-23 Afcon 2019 qualifier /2020 Olympic Games.

Coach Simon James Yor said the team has settled in well since arriving from a two weeks camp from Egypt last Friday.

“We have settled in well since returning from few days of camping in Egypt,” said the South Sudan U-23 coach Simon James Yor.

South Sudan will have to keep a close eye on Tunisian striker Edriss Al-Mayzouni who is the king-pin for the team.

In November last year, Egypt’s U-23 national team beat Tunisia U-23s 4-1 in an international friendly played at the Alexandria’s Borg El-Arab Stadium.

The third and final round of the qualifiers will be held from June 3-11 to determine seven teams to join hosts Egypt.

The 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations is scheduled for Nov. 8-22.

The top three countries automatically qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games football tournament.