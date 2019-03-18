19th March 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   Tunisia’s U-23 enroute to Juba to face South Sudan’s U-23s in Afcon qualifier

Tunisia’s U-23 enroute to Juba to face South Sudan’s U-23s in Afcon qualifier

Author : @er | Published: 4 hours ago

File: Tunisian team during practice before traveling to South Sudan

Tunisia’s U-23 national team is expected to arrive in the country on Tuesday ahead of their U23 Afcon qualifier against South Sudan’s U-23s on Wednesday.

The Tunisia FA confirmed on Monday that their U-23 team will arrive in South Sudan on Tuesday.

The Bright Starlets will hope to make good use of home advantage as the two teams clash in a U-23 Afcon 2019 qualifier /2020 Olympic Games.

Coach Simon James Yor said the team has settled in well since arriving from a two weeks camp from Egypt last Friday.

“We have settled in well since returning from few days of camping in Egypt,” said the South Sudan U-23 coach Simon James Yor.

South Sudan will have to keep a close eye on Tunisian striker Edriss Al-Mayzouni who is the king-pin for the team.

In November last year, Egypt’s U-23 national team beat Tunisia U-23s 4-1 in an international friendly played at the Alexandria’s Borg El-Arab Stadium.

The third and final round of the qualifiers will be held from June 3-11 to determine seven teams to join hosts Egypt.

The 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations is scheduled for Nov. 8-22.

The top three countries automatically qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games football tournament.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS 1

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 2 weeks ago

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 2

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 3 weeks ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 3

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 2 weeks ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 4

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 3 weeks ago

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management 5

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management

Published 4 weeks ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S.Sudanese female humanitarian scoops prestigious award

Published 3 hours ago

Sport journalists receive first SSFA training

Published 4 hours ago

Tunisia’s U-23 enroute to Juba to face South Sudan’s U-23s in Afcon qualifier

Published 4 hours ago

Man accused of raping 12-year old step-daughter finally arrested

Published 4 hours ago

Police nab a criminal in Gudele after a shootout

Published 5 hours ago

Yambio: Four released on bail after assaulting Mayoress

Published 6 hours ago

19th March 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.