Turkey offers 138 scholarship slots for S.Sudanese

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

Awut Deng, Minister of General Education and Instructions/ Credit | Eye Radio.

The Turkish government has announced scholarship opportunities for South Sudanese seeking tertiary education.

Turkey availed 138 openings for those interested.

According to the country’s ambassador to South Sudan, the opportunities are for graduate and post-graduate students.

Amb. Erdem Mutaf says the scholarship program will cover all costs of study at the Turkish University.

“Turkey attached great importance to the retroversion of South Sudan in the field of education and we also exchange our views about Turkish possible investment in South Sudan,” Amb. Mutaf told SSBC on Monday.

For her part, the Minister of General Education and Instruction, Awut Deng, said they have signed an agreement over the scholarships and other areas.

“We need to operationalize this agreement and we are grateful that there so many areas that we can have a cooperation agreement. Turkey has been a very very committed partner to South Sudan,” she added.

Successful applicants will study in Turkey over the next academic year.

